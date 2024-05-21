Eight Bridgeport Students Recognized as Winners in the 19th Annual eesmarts™ Student Contest 

Connecticut students submitted projects to the statewide contest promoting

sustainability, energy efficiency, and clean and renewable energy

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Bridgeport students Fatima Awad, Caleb Hayes, Isabella Imran V Bala, Trey Keirans, Suri Nogueira, Alicia Palacios, Renesh Srinivasan and Melinda Villa were recently honored as winners in the 19th Annualeesmarts™ Student Contest.

Presented by Energize Connecticut℠ in partnership with Eversource and Avangrid subsidiaries, United Illuminating, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas, the eesmarts Student Contest invited Connecticut students in grades K-12 to showcase their energy smarts.

Participants chose from a variety of project formats based on their grade level, including poems, essays, posters, billboard advertisements, comic strips, short videos, persuasive images and more.

Isabella won 2nd place in the 4th grade category for her billboard promoting saving energy.

In the 5th grade category, Alicia was awarded 2nd place and Melinda received 3rd place for their energy-saving superhero short stories.

Seventh-grade students Caleb, Renesh and Suri won first, second and third place in their category. The students submitted three-celled comic strips depicting the main character saving energy.

In the 8th grade category, Trey won 1st place and Fatima received 3rd place for their social media posts.

All of the students attend Discovery Magnet School in Bridgeport.

More than 600 students throughout Connecticut submitted projects for consideration. Twenty-nine entries from 19 schools in 16 Connecticut communities were selected as this year’s finalists.

Finalists attended an awards ceremony on May 7, 2024 at the Connecticut Science Center and received their prize and certificate.

For more information on the student contest and the eesmarts program, please visit EnergizeCT.com/eesmarts.