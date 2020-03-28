Stratford PD To Enforce Groups Over Five

STRATFORD- With the Governor’s executive order issued last night prohibiting groups congregating in numbers larger than five, Mayor Laura R. Hoydick indicated that the Stratford Police Department would be actively patrolling and enforcing the order.

“I cannot stress the importance of this enough; social distancing is absolutely essential to slowing the spread of the Coronavirus,” said Mayor Hoydick. “I expect every resident will do their part to ensure that they are staying home as much as possible, and not congregating in groups of over five participants. It is also incumbent upon parents to ensure that their children are not out in groups over the permitted size. Right now we are keeping our parks and beaches open to the public- I think that’s essential during this time for people to be able to get fresh air and exercise. In doing so, residents need to observe the social distancing rules and not congregate in large groups. Police will be enforcing this, and I have directed patrols to increase accordingly. They will be enforcing this not only at the beaches and parks, but anywhere they see groups over the permitted size.”

“All officers have been instructed to engage and educate our residents in the latest executive order limiting groups to five people,” said Police Chief Joe McNeil. “Let’s all work together to keep each other safe.”

