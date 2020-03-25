Trumbull News: Jewelry Theft

On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Trumbull police arrested a Milford man on an outstanding warrant for stealing a gold necklace worth almost $12,000 from a jewelry store at the Westfield Trumbull Mall in September 2019.

Brandon McLaughlin, age 25, of New Haven Avenue, Milford was posing as a potential costumer at Kay Jewelers, where he asked an employee to look at a 24 inch 10kt gold rope chain. As soon as the employee took the chain out of the display case McLaughlin grabbed it from their hands and ran off. No one was injured during the incident.

Prior to McLaughlin trying on the necklace, he tried on watches from various display cases that he had touched while posing as a customer. Trumbull police detectives responded to the scene to investigate when they located and collected a variety of evidence, including fingerprints that were left on the display cases. The recovered fingerprints were submitted to the Connecticut State Forensic Laboratory for analysis and it was later determined that the prints were left by McLaughlin.

Based on the forensic identification, McLaughlin was charged with Larceny 2 nd Degree. He was held on a $30,000.00 court set bond for the warrant and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30, 2020.

