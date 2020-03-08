Westport News: Larceny and Other Charges

#Westport CT–On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, an officer began an investigation into Jaiman Shah based on a complaint made by his former employer that through various means he had used company funds to make personal purchases. This initial investigation led to prior criminal charges against Shah and prompted his former employer to further review Shah’s activities while employed with the company. This included a review of Shah’s credit card purchases, corporate e-mails, and expense reimbursements. This investigation yielded new information not previously reported to police suggesting that Shah had made additional personal purchases which, through various means, he attempted to pass as legitimate work-related expenses. Additionally, it was alleged that Shah had submitted reimbursement invoices for training classes that he did not attend. It is alleged that the total amount of misappropriated funds by Shah in these incidents is $42,758.77. All of this information and supporting documentation was provided to a member of the detective bureau, as the company sought criminal prosecution in the matter. An arrest warrant was sought and granted for Shah in connection with this investigation.

On the evening of Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Jaiman Shah came to police headquarters to turn himself in on this outstanding warrant. Per the warrant, he was charged with 53a-122 Larceny First Degree, 53a-128c(a) Credit Card Theft and 53a-128g Receipt of Goods by Illegal Credit Card Use.

This press release was made possible by: