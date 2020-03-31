Westport News: Parking Restrictions

Westport, CT – Parks and Recreation Director, Jennifer Fava announced today that parking at the Old Mill parking lot will be restricted to residents of Old Mill and Compo Mill Cove until further notice.

Ms. Fava stated, “Residents must display their Old Mill/Compo Mill Cove Resident Permits in their cars at all times. Those without permits will not be allowed to park in the lot.”

“This is another step we must take as part of the Town’s efforts to protect our residents during the COVID-19 public health crisis. We appreciate everyone’s patience, understanding and assistance during this difficult time. We encourage people to get outside, but it is critical to follow physical distancing guidelines, not gather in groups and please, do not congregate at our beaches, parks and athletic fields,” said Ms. Fava.

For updates, please check the Town website at westportct.gov/covid19 or #Westportctcovid19info.

This press release was made possible by: