Westport Covid Update

Westport, CT – First Selectman Jim Marpe provided the following updates today:

The Westport Weston Health District http://wwhd.org/ and the State of Connecticut https://portal.ct.gov/ Coronavirus remain the best sources for updated figures.

Police Department COVID-19 Test Results

All Police Department personnel who were tested in the initial two rounds of previously announced testing have now received results. With the exception of the one previously reported positive test, all others have tested negative.

Request for Medical Volunteers

Connecticut’s hospitals, nursing homes and medical facilities are in desperate need of medical volunteers. To assist hospitals and healthcare facilities during COVID-19 response efforts, the state is embarking on a campaign to urge people with a healthcare and medical background to register on DPH’s registry: https://ctresponds.ct.gov/

Donations

Westport is accepting ONLY response and recovery donations at curbside by appointment only Monday through Friday between 9:00AM and 12:00 PM. Items that do not assist with the response and recovery cannot be accepted at this time. For a list of currently acceptable donation items and to set up an appointment for pick up, Please go to westportct.gov/itemdonation

Help for Local Businesses

According to Second Selectwoman Jen Tooker, “In an effort to develop relationships with our local business leaders and to work on creative ways to support them, Westport is launching a “trusted advisor” program in partnership with the local non-profit Social Venture Partners (SVP). With access to the talented business men and women who serve as partners at SVP, our local businesses will be able to get financial and business consulting services to help them navigate these uncharted times for free. We will also be working with our Chamber of Commerce to bring SBA loan information to our business community.” More information on the Trusted Advisor program will be forthcoming. In the meantime, if you are able, please consider contributing to the local economy by supporting local restaurants by purchasing giftcards, or buying take-out meals for curbside pick-up or delivery.

It is imperative that everyone stay safe and stay home. Residents should be self-isolating and maintaining “virus distancing” everywhere. Stores and certain businesses remain open to insure that food and essentials are available to the public. All other activities where people may congregate in groups must be avoided. Please do your part – self-isolate and maintain virus distancing at all times and do not gather in groups.

If you are visiting a supermarket or convenience store, please maintain appropriate social distancing while you shop, and encourage the personnel in these establishments to follow CDC and WWHD recommended hygiene procedures. The WWHD will be increasing its efforts to enforce proper hygiene procedures in all food service establishments, but customer encouragement will also go a long way. If anyone notices a business not following the proper protocols, please contact the Westport Weston Health District at 203-221-7199.

Barbers, hairdressers, cosmetologists, nail technicians, estheticians, eyelash technicians, and massage therapists are discouraged from providing services to customers in homes and other private locations, other than for their immediate families.

The following are restrictions at Winslow Park:

· No off leash areas. All dogs must be kept on leash.

· Pets are to be kept close to the handler.

· The 6 ft. physical distancing protocol is to be followed for people and pets.

Elected bodies will continue to meet as needed and meetings will be televised on the usual cable channels using Zoom technology.

For updates, please check the Town website at www.westportct.gov/covid19 or westportctcovid19info.

