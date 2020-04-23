ABCD Receives $20,000 Grant

#Bridgeport CT–ABCD, Inc. recently received a $20,000 grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation (FCCF) to help the most vulnerable in our communities pay bills during the COVID-19 crisis. ABCD plans to use the granted funds to help people most affected by the pandemic by supporting them with a one-time financial support of up to $200. With the increased cost of COVID-19 related expenses, households earning below 125% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines may be eligible for this support to pay for food insecurities, utility bills, rent payments, and childcare expenses. Interested applicants must live in Norwalk, Bridgeport, Westport, Fairfield, Stratford, Trumbull, Monroe, or Easton. Applicants may call ABCD for an appointment Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm. During the appointment, applicants must, complete the application, provide proof of income (or the lack of), the unpaid bill, and an explanation of their hardship. Successful applicants will also receive case management to navigate other hardships during this pandemic. Office phone numbers are (475) 489-9119 (Norwalk) and (475) 476-7530 (Bridgeport).

ABCD assists those in need of energy and utility bill assistance, offers child-care services, and provides self-sufficiency supportive services to thousands of individuals annually throughout Connecticut. ABCD’s aim to eliminate poverty has been strong for the past 56 years. This grant ensures the organization will provide additional assistance during these difficult times, further empowering communities.

Executive Director Dr. Monette Ferguson shared her thoughts on the selfless grant by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation; “These are the times when partnership and generous giving demonstrated by FCCF mean the most. FCCF has been a strong supporter of ABCD Inc. in various ways for years. This grant will provide support to those low-income community members who need it most during this pandemic. We thank and appreciate FCCF for their ability to continue to serve our community in the most meaningful ways.”

