#Bridgeport CT– While the Bridgeport Public Library remains closed during the COVID-19 emergency, the library’s digital services are still available for residents looking for information, study help, ebooks, audiobooks, children’s ebooks, music and movie streaming and much more.

Library staff is working behind the scenes to help you renew a card, apply online for a new library card, and answer any other questions you may have.

