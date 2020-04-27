Bridgeport News: Car Attempts To Strike Police Officer

UPDATE: Police locate the stolen Mercedes near Yacht Street. K-9 tracked to PT Barnum Housing between buildings 10 and 11 where two suspects were apprehended, one of them had a key fob. One of the suspects was 14 years old and was released to the parents.

2020-04-26@11:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– An police officer started to approach a suspicious vehicle on Jennings Avenue when the driver revved the car and attempted to hit the officer who had to jump out of the way. Police engaged a short pursuit with the car on East Main, Knolltown, and a number of other streets when the car got on Route 8 southbound on Lindley Street when the pursuit was broken off. The vehicle was stolen out of Greenwich earlier.

