2002-04-05@12:12am– Police have confirmed a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on South Frontage and Warren Avenue. State Police called Bridgeport Police to inform them that there is a white van on I-95 northbound at exit 27A that might be involved in this accident. Police are investigating. The medical examiner is on the way. Expect exit 27A to be closed for an extended period of time for the investigation.