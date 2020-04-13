Bridgeport News: Structure Fire

2020-04-13@8:15am– #Bridgeport CT– Structure fire on Laurel Court. When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire in the rear of the building on the 2nd floor. The fire quickly spread to the 3rd floor and the attic. Everyone made it out safely. One firefighter slipped on the roof but caught himself with the latter of the aerial truck. He was checked out by EMS and was reported to be okay. There are no reported injuries. Red Cross was called to help with immediate needs and lodging. The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.