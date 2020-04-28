Bridgeport News: Town Clerk and Vital Statistics Opening

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport announces regulated hours of operations for services and documentation with the Town Clerk and Vital Statistics.

Currently, Vital Records will be open to funeral directors, Monday through Friday from 9am to 12:30pm by appointment only. Request for a death certificate can be made by calling 203-576-8192 or email: patty.ulatowski@bridgeportct.gov. Upon certificate request, an appointment will be scheduled and entry into the building will only be permitted during this arranged time.

The Town Clerk will open for recording land records only. Town Clerk will operate on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (203) 576-7208 from 10 to 2pm; entry into the building will only be permitted during this arranged time.

All visitors and employees must wear a face mask/covering while in public places or wherever close contact is unavoidable.

