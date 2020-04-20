$$ For Universities

Greenwich, CT – Today, Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) announced that colleges and universities in Southwest Connecticut will receive a total of $37,855,848 from the newly created Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Half of this fund, $18,927,926, is specifically designated for emergency cash grants to eligible students in need of assistance.

“The emotional, educational, and economic toll that the coronavirus has inflicted on colleges and students has been massive,” said Himes. “Higher education has always been a priority for our communities, and having the year cut short so abruptly is disruptive and costly. These funds are needed to mitigate the damage, and I am especially pleased that such a large portion has been set aside for direct student aid.”

Using this funding, the schools listed below will be able to provide financial aid grants to cover students’ expenses such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare. Schools can also use the funds to purchase technology to expand remote learning capabilities and defray expenses such as lost revenue.

School Total Allocation Minimum Allocation to be Awarded for Emergency Financial Aid Grants to Students Fairfield University $2,137,358 $1,068,679 Housatonic Community College $3,450,869 $1,725,435 Norwalk Community College $3,189,661 $1,594,831 Sacred Heart University $4,305,177 $2,152,589 University of Bridgeport $3,271,938 $1,635,969 University of Connecticut $21,500,845 $10,750,423

The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund created by the CARES Act provides colleges and universities national-wide $14 billion, of which $6.28 billion is specifically designated for emergency cash grants to students.

“We must act quickly to meet the immediate needs of our neighbors,’ Himes continued. “Helping our students and schools will always be a priority for me, and I’ll continue to fight for support now and down the road.”

