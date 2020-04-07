Governor Trying To Get Laptops For Students

#HARTFORD, CT) – On Tuesday morning, Governor Ned Lamont will participate in a special board meeting of the Partnership for Connecticut. The board will consider proposals and take necessary action to secure 60,000 laptops for Connecticut high school students consistent with the Equitable Access Program approved by the board on March 23. In order to maintain social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be held via conference call. Members of the public are invited to listen.

WHERE: To listen to the meeting, dial 631-992-3221 and use access code 179421823#

This press release was made possible by: