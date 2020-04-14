Local Photographer Passes From Covid

Many of you may have had your school photo taken by Art Rich or maybe you had your wedding photographed by him. It is with sadness to report that he has passed from the Covid virus today according to his daughter’s Facebook post. She wrote “Today is a sad day as we had to say goodbye to my father. He passed around 1pm today due to complications from Covid-19. We are devastated. It just hasn’t become a reality yet. We appreciate all the prayers and everyone who has reached out .

Prayers go out to all the families that are also suffering from this pandemic and the health care workers who are doing God’s work.

We pray that your family stays healthy and safe and are forever grateful for your kind hearts and prayers.

Rest in peace Dad, we love you”.