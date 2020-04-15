Protests At Bridgeport Prison Facilities

#Bridgeport CT– Protesters took to the streets at the North Avenue Jail looking for the release of inmates to the facility. According to a woman on a bull horn, she claims that one inmate has already died from the virus that allegedly was brought in by an outside employee. Protesters lined Fairmont Avenue, not the Madison Avenue front entrance. The protestors chanted “free them all” during the protest. Around 4:30 they moved the protest to the Juvenile Detention Center at Housatonic and Congress Street according to police radio reports.