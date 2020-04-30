Westport News: Structure Fire

2020-4-29@10:04 AM–#Westport CT– Westport firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire at a residence on Marilane. The initial dispatch was four Engines, one Rescue Company and the Shift Commander. A mutual aid Ladder company was added en route. Westport PD arrived and advised all occupants were out of the house. Westport Engine 6 located a fire in a 1 st floor bedroom and used a 1 ¾’ handline to extinguish the fire. The Rescue Company completed a primary search and checked for fire extension. Additional arriving companies assisted with ventilation, utility control, salvage, and overhaul. The fire was confined to the room of origin. There were no injuries to firefighters or occupants. The Westport fire Marshal’s office was on scene to investigate the cause of the fire. Additionally, Westport EMS and PD assisted on the scene, as well as the Red Cross. Wilton and Fairfield Fire Department provided mutual aid. The last Fire Department unit cleared at 12:10 PM.