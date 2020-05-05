Westport, CT – First Selectman Jim Marpe today provided additional details on the establishment of the ReOpen Westport Advisory Team (Advisory Team). As previously stated, the purpose of the Advisory Team will be to advise the First Selectman on issues relating to the reopening of our local economy and community as we navigate the risks of COVID-19 for the foreseeable future.

The members of the Advisory Team are as follows:

Jennifer Tooker, Second Selectwoman – Chair

John Bayers, Director of Human Resources & General Administration – Westport Public Schools

Mark Cooper, Director – Westport Weston Health District

Jen Fava, Parks and Recreation Director

Sara Harris, Operations Director

Chief Foti Koskinas – Westport Police Department

Mary Young, Planning and Zoning Director

Randy Herbertson, President – Westport Downtown Merchants Association

Matthew Mandell, Director – Westport / Weston Chamber of Commerce

Brian Stern, Chair – Board of Finance

The Advisory Team will be focused on working with the local business community. It is not charged with making regulatory decisions. Westport will generally follow the guidelines issued by the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group and Governor Lamont. However, there will likely be operational issues that will arise with our local business owners through this gradual reopening phase. The Advisory Team will seek feedback from them and assist in their understanding of the guidelines as the businesses transition through this uncertain period.

The ReOpen Westport Advisory Team will seek input from local business and community leaders in the following areas (more may be added):

Real Estate Retailers Medical Offices Restaurants/Bars/Delis Salons/Spas Offices Banks Fitness Facilities Houses of Worship Day Camps Day Care/Pre-school Grocers/Liquor Stores Dry Cleaners Dealerships/Automotive Repair Shops

Mr. Marpe stated, “My administration has always prioritized being accessible and supportive to our local businesses. With Second Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker as Chair of this Advisory Team, we will continue to bring that same philosophy to these unprecedented challenges ahead. This team of operational experts will be in communication with our local business owners in an effort to guide them through issues that will undoubtedly arise in the coming months.”

The ReOpen Westport Advisory Team’s initial public meeting/work session will be held on Wednesday, May 6 at 11 am. Pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order No. 7B, there is no physical location for this meeting. It will be held electronically, live-streamed on www.westportct.gov, and broadcast on Westport’s Optimum Government Access Channel 79 and Frontier Channel 6020. The public is invited to view the meeting but will not be able to participate.

An exclusive email has been established for the Advisory Team. General comments and questions may be submitted at any time to reopenteam@westportct.gov.

