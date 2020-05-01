Bridgeport News: First Responder Covid Testing

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport announces PhysicianOne Urgent Care will be conducting COVID-19 testing for all Bridgeport First Responders on Saturday, May 2nd and Wednesday, May 6th.

First Responders do not need to be current or previous patients of PhysicianOne Urgent Care to receive testing. First Responders must register before 8pm on Thursday, April 30th for Saturday testing, and before 8pm on Monday, May 4th for Wednesday testing. Register online at physicianoneurgentcare.com/Bridgeport. A photo ID must be present on the day of testing.

Once the registration is received, a text message will be sent to the mobile number provided on the registration form. The text message will include a link regarding next steps to complete registration. Registration must be completed by Thursday, April 30 for Saturday tests or Monday, May 4 for Wednesday tests.

For help with registration, please call 855-349-2828. Join Mayor Ganim during his daily Virtual Town Hall meeting at 12:30pm on Facebook Live @JoeGanim for more updates.

This press release is made possible by: