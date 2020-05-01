Bridgeport News: East Main Construction

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim announces a State Department of Transportation safety improvement project currently underway on Route 127, East Main Street.

Due to current pandemic circumstances, the original construction was paused, and progress delayed. Construction resumed April 27, 2020, and will take place Monday through Friday from 7am to 5pm. Detours will be in place to redirect motorists around the project during the weekday construction hours.

The safety improvement project, happening near the intersection of Evers Street and East Main Street, will cause detours onto Broadbridge Road and Huntington Turnpike.

The entirety of the project is scheduled to be completed around November 2021 and was designed to help reduce the high accident rate in the surrounding area by increasing the visibility of vehicles and pedestrians. Mayor Ganim reminds residents to give yourself extra travel time in this area, obey traffic safety personnel and signage, observe workers in the construction zone, and drive safely.

This press release was made possible by: