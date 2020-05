9:21pm–#Bridgeport CT—Police are investigating a shooting at Park Avenue and Vine Street, the victims were in a red SUV that crashed into a parked car after being struck in the back of the head while driving. One victim that had abrasions went to the gas station to call for help. Both were taken to the hospital police are investigating. If I get any updates I’ll let you know DoingItLocal.com – your only breaking news source!