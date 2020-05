UPDATE: One house had windows shot out of a home on Hazelwood Avenue.

2020-03-28@3:18pm–#Bridgpeort CT– Multiple reports of shots fired int he Maplewood/Laurel Avenue area. Shell casings found on Hazelwood Avenue. Reports say the shots were directed at teens in a drive-by but so far no one or anything reported hit.

This news report is made possible by: