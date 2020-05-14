COVID-19: Red Cross Offers Virtual Care for Connecticut Families Who Lost Loved Ones

The American Red Cross in Connecticut is launching a Virtual Family Assistance Center to support Connecticut families struggling with loss and grief due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

People can visit redcross.org/vFAC Virtual Family Assistance Center provides resources to those struggling with loss and grief due to the pandemicto access a support hub with special virtual programs, information, referrals and services to support families in need. The hub will also connect people to other community resources provided by 2-1-1, CT VOAD, and other partners. People without internet access can call 833-492-0094 for help.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone, but especially for those who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Mario Bruno, CEO, American Red Cross in Connecticut and Rhode Island. “Not only have these families experienced the unexpected passing of a loved one but are also facing additional challenges caused by this public health emergency. We’re proud to work with our community leaders and partners to provide comfort and support to these families across Connecticut during these difficult times.”

Many families have experienced a disrupted bereavement and grief process due to restrictions related to COVID-19. To help, the Red Cross has set up a virtual team of specially trained mental health, spiritual care and health services volunteers who are:

Connecting with families over the phone to offer condolences, support and access to resources that may be available

Providing support for virtual memorial services for families, including connecting with local faith-based community partners

Hosting online classes to foster resilience and facilitate coping skills

Sharing information and referrals to state and local agencies as well as other community organizations including legal resources for estate, custody, immigration, or other issues

All Family Assistance Center support will be provided virtually, is completely confidential and free.

