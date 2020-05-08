Fairfield News: Town Updates

#Fairfield CT– The Town is seeking some clarifications and further guidelines from the Governor’s office, which we are told will be provided for restaurants on Friday, for salons next week, and for childcare and summer camps on the 15th.

The Town of Fairfield stands ready and committed to providing a wide array of support from multiple municipal departments and resources available to assist our business community. The members of the Task Force include the Town Health, Zoning, Economic Development, and Building departments and the Fire Marshal’s office, Police Department, and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. We are working on protocols to streamline procedures and allow greater flexibility for restaurants wishing to expand their outdoor dining footprint, among other steps the Town can assist with to help businesses reopen safely.

I know restaurants are struggling and many have done an extraordinary job revising their operations and adapting to new regulations during the pandemic. I know our residents are rooting for all Fairfield businesses including our local retail shops and so they can get through this difficult and challenging time and return to normal, even if it looks a little different than it used to. Public safety remains our top priority while we do what we can as a Town to support our local businesses.

ADDITIONAL REOPENINGS:

The following Tennis Courts will be open beginning Friday, May 8th at 9 a.m. Online reservations are still recommended for use of the courts.

Gould Manor Park, all Courts at Fairfield Warde High School, Fairfield Woods Middle School, Dwight Elementary School, Fairfield Ludlowe High School

The remaining courts in town will remain closed:

Owen Fish, Tomlinson Middle School, Veterans Park, Tunxis Hill Pickleball

H.Smith Richardson will open on Friday, May 15th upon the completion of the parking lot. Tee times must be made ahead of time.

TIME CHANGE: Parking lots at Jennings, Sasco, and Lake Mohegan will now be open at 8:00 a.m for residents with a valid 2020 Fairfield resident sticker. The slides outlining current guidelines for public spaces are linked below or visit fairfieldrecreation.com.

