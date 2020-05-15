Fairfield Police Charge Juvenile with Burglary at Elementary School, Assaulting Police Officer

At approximately 1:50 a.m. Thursday s morning, officers responded to an alarm at the Stratfield Elementary School. Officers searched the perimeter of the school and found the building to be secure. Later, at approximately 2:40 a.m., police received a 911-hang up from the same location. Officers responded to the school again and upon an investigation of the interior of the school, officers located a juvenile male in the building who then fled on foot out of the school. The juvenile was taken into custody following a brief struggle with officers, and a parent was notified. After being removed from his handcuffs, the juvenile attempted to punch an officer in the face before being restrained and handcuffed again. He then spat in the face of one of the officers. It is believed that the juvenile was intoxicated at the time. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Upon further investigation of the school, officers located damage done to the third-floor hallway as well as a third-floor classroom. The damage is estimated to be worth more than $250. The juvenile is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date at the Juvenile Detention Center in Bridgeport. These are allegations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty. This press release was made possible by: