Westport Mask Distribution

#Westport, CT – With the help of the Grace Farms Foundation in New Canaan, the town was able purchase surgical masks for the public to help reduce the spread and transmission of COVID-19. The Town’s Emergency Response Management Team will be providing surgical masks for Westport residents on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Bedford Middle School, 88 North Avenue, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, or until supplies last.

Drive up distribution only.

Residents will be required to show proof of residency; Driver’s License, vehicle registration or utility bill.

The driver will be asked how many people reside in the Westport household.

Masks will be dropped into the car to reduce personal contact.

Masks will also be distributed to those receiving groceries or frozen meals through the Westport Center for Senior Activities. Seniors or members of other vulnerable populations without access to transportation to the distribution site may contact the Westport Department of Human Services at humansrv@westportct.gov or 203-341-1050 to request assistance in obtaining masks for personal use.

This press release was made possible by: