Westport News: Chimney Fire

2020-05-09@ 8:48pm–Westport firefighters were dispatched to a report of a chimney fire with fire coming from the roof at 8:28 PM Saturday evening. The initial dispatch was Engines 4, 2, 5 and 6, Truck 1 and the Shift Commander. Upon arrival, Engine 4 reported smoke coming from around the area near the top of the chimney. Units entered the house and searched for fire extension. The remaining fire in the fireplace was extinguished and the burnt material was removed from the home. Truck 1 operated from the aerial device and found that there was active fire in the void space around the flue pipe in a wood and stone veneer chimney. Additional firefighters checked each floor for fire while Truck 1 had to cut around the chimney cap to access the void spaces. The fire was extinguished and firefighters checked for any additional fire while working to control water and smoke damage in the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation and all fire units cleared with no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.

Westport Fire would like to remind homeowners to ensure that they have their chimneys serviced and cleaned on a regular basis by a qualified technician.

