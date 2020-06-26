Fairfield Yoot Programs

Fairfield, CT/June 26, 2020 – The Fairfield Museum is pleased to announce that it will be offering two options for Summer Youth Programs beginning in July. The Museum’s In-Person

Workshops will include safe, on-site activities while the take-home Curbside Activity Kits provide projects that kids can work on at home.

Running July 13 – August 27, the Museum’s In-Person Workshops are for children, ages 8- 12, who are comfortable participating with others at the museum while practicing social distancing and other recommended precautions. The weekly workshops will meet Monday through Thursday from 9:30am to 12pm. Group size will be limited to 7 children per week with a combination of indoor and outdoor activities. Weekly themes include:

Week 1: July 13 – 16 Explore the Natural World

Week 2: July 20 – 23 Time Travelers

Week 3: July 27 – 30 Art Adventures

Week 4: August 3 – 6 Time Travelers

Week 5: August 10 – 13 Explore the Natural World

Week 6: August 17 – 20 Time Travelers

Week 7: August 24 – 27 Art Adventures

Running July 13 – August 28, the Museum’s Children’s Curbside Activity Kits are for children who prefer to partake in workshop activities from home. Kits include all necessary craft supplies and directions for each project. Each Friday, children who have completed their curbside activity kit for the corresponding week are invited to participate in a virtual event to share their projects with other children.

Kits should be pre-ordered for one or more of the activities listed below and will be available for pickup at the Fairfield Museum beginning July 13. The History Mystery kit will be available

beginning August 3rd.

Explore the Natural World

Time Travelers

Art Adventures

History Mystery (available August 3rd)

For more information about the In-Person Workshops & Curbside Activity Kits along with registration & ordering details, consent forms and workshop policies, please visit

Fairfieldhistory.org/summer-camps/.

To reassure families that the Museum is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our visitor and staff, Fairfield Museum Executive Director, Mike Jehle commented, “Now more than

ever, the well-being of our visitors and the community are our top priority. In response to COVID-19 and with the guidance of the CDC, State of Connecticut, and local authorities, our

children’s summer programs are filled with new, creative, and safe activities to best serve children and families.”

The Fairfield Museum recently is open to the public. Please visit fairfieldhistory.org for updates on exhibits and future programming and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

