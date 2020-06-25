Bridgeport Fire Department Retirements

2020-06-25–#Bridgeport CT–#ctfire– Today I went on a call which turned out to be nothing and ran into one of my favorite Assistant Chief’s Richar Donofrio. I was sad to learn today is his last day after serving the city for over 33 years.

Fire Marshal Henry Polite

Deputy Fire Marshal Richard Balestrieri

Assistant Chief John MacNicholl

Assistant Chief Richard Donofrio

Assistant Chief Mike Caldaroni

Fire Inspector Frank Duffy

LT Mike Meehan

LT Neil Carr

LT Paul Kochiss

LT Randy Pittman

Pumper Engineer(PE) Keith Williams

PE Dan Magri

PE Steve Kapitancek

FF Tom Sansonetti

All have retired or will be retired in the next day or two. I learned that the city had hired a lot of firefighters in the 1980’s, so they are all reaching the end of the line at the same time. This group ranges from 30 to 40 years on the job. Everyone one of them served the city well and for decades.

Thank you for your service!