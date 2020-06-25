Bridgeport Fire Department Retirements

2020-06-25–#Bridgeport CT–#ctfire– Today I went on a call which turned out to be nothing and ran into one of my favorite Assistant Chief’s Richar Donofrio. I was sad to learn today is his last day after serving the city for over 33 years.
Fire Marshal Henry Polite
Deputy Fire Marshal Richard Balestrieri
Assistant Chief John MacNicholl
Assistant Chief Richard Donofrio
Assistant Chief Mike Caldaroni
Fire Inspector Frank Duffy
LT Mike Meehan
LT Neil Carr
LT Paul Kochiss
LT Randy Pittman
Pumper Engineer(PE) Keith Williams
PE Dan Magri
PE Steve Kapitancek
FF Tom Sansonetti
All have retired or will be retired in the next day or two. I learned that the city had hired a lot of firefighters in the 1980’s, so they are all reaching the end of the line at the same time. This group ranges from 30 to 40 years on the job. Everyone one of them served the city well and for decades.
Thank you for your service!