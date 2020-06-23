Bridgeport News: 2 Shot – 5 Daily Total

2020-06-22@ 5:27pm — A police press release at 10:51pm said police dispatch received reports of shots fired in the area of 533 Harral Avenue. Officers responding to the scene located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A thirteen-year-old female was shot once in the back and a twenty-three-year-old male was shot in the leg. Both injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Both victims were transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment.

An earlier press release said a gunshot victim arrived at St. Vincent’s Hospital at 12:59pm but the location of the shooting is not known.

Anyone who has information about either incident is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

This press release is made possible by: