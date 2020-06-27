Bridgeport News: Fatal Crash

#Bridgeport News: On June 26, 2020, at approximately 9:03 pm Bridgeport Patrol Officers and Bridgeport Firefighters responded to the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Pembroke Street. This was a car vs motorcycle crash involving a 2011 blue & white Suzuki GSXR600 motorcycle and a 2019 gray Nissan Altima.

The motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Boston Avenue in the left lane, approaching its intersection with Pembroke Street, when the crash occurred. There are two travel lanes heading eastbound on Boston Avenue at this location.

The Nissan Altima, also traveling eastbound on Boston Avenue in the right lane, attempted to turn left (northbound) onto Pembroke Street from the right lane. This blocked the travel of the motorcyclist causing the motorcycle to make contact with the driver’s side of the Nissan Altima. The motorcyclist fell in the roadway; coming to a stop next to the motorcycle located at the northwest corner of the intersection. The Nissan Altima continued several yards north on Pembroke Street and came to a stop.

The operator of the Suzuki motorcycle is a 26-year-old man from Shelton CT. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and later died from his injuries. The operator of the Nissan Altima is a 31-year-old woman from Stratford CT. She was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and is being treated for minor injuries.

The Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team has responded to conduct further investigation. They are being assisted by the Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit.

The operator of the Suzuki motorcycle, who passed away at last night, has been identified as Rushane A. Frazer D.O.B. 08/15/1993. The Bridgeport Police Department offers its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Frazer.

The operator of the Nissan Altima has been identified as Charmaine L. Hall D.O.B. 3/29/1989.

Anyone with additional information, related to this crash, is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division (Officer John Perry) at 203-576-7640.

