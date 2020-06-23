Bridgeport News: Homicide in Bridgeport

2020-06-22@6:15pm–Police are investigating a homicide during a shoot out in the 2000 block of Fairfield Avenue. The driver was shot in the head while driving on Fairfield Avenue and crashed. He died according to sources. 2 males and 2 females were in a car taken in a carjacking last night in Bridgeport last night. There was no press release on this at all.

The Citizen Network has been started as a result of Mayor Ganim turning off the press’s Bridgeport Police radio. So if you see something, post something. Special thanks to Kevin, the first contributor!