Bridgeport News: News Info Denied Three Times By BPD

2020-06-23–#Bridgeport CT– @bptpolice– Last night one of our Citizen Network reporters reported about shots fired on Hansen Avenue. I requested info three times and three times the request was ignored.

There was also a Facebook report that I was trying to get a confirmation on that said”What began as a party shot in the leg in the 300th block of Dover St at 1116hrs. has ended up with the ESU making entry into a home in the same block in an attempt to detain the possible suspect(s). At this time 1 suspect detained, ESU still searching residence”.

Scott Appleby responded to my request as: “Updates on all preliminary events such as shooting Mr. Krauchick is placed on the BPD Twitter Feed. Once confirmed information, not speculated information is obtained we will send out an update.”‘

Attached is Bridgeport Police’s Tweets for the last 12 hours. No mention of the Hansen Avenue incident and no mention of the ESU incident other than “police activity” on Dover Street.

The Ganim administration now won’t even respond to requests for information. Rowena White, Joe Ganim’s Director of Communications, whose salary is $100,000 was copied in the emails and she has not responded back. Joe Ganim has three on his communication team and the Bridgeport Police have zero. The city has always had a communications spokesperson for the city. Ganim had one in his first year, but when that person resigned Ganim never replaced anyone for the position. I guess you don’t need to know…