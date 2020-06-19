Fairfield Senior Transportation is back! Transportation services have resumed on a limited basis for medical appointments and grocery shopping. Reservations for rides are first-come, first-served for shopping and medical appointments and must be made no less than one week in advance. Please call the senior center for more information: 203-256-3166. The number of riders per trip is limited to four. For those who do not live in Senior and Disabled Housing, Fairfield Senior Transportation will provide rides on fixed routes based on neighborhoods either Tuesdays or Thursdays each week. Masks must be worn to board the buses. GBT buses will continue to provide weekly trips to the Supermarket for residents of Senior and Disabled Housing. Rides are now available to medical appointments for Fairfield’s seniors and people with disabilities on Wednesdays and Fridays between the hours of 9:30 – 3:00 PM (do not schedule any appointments after 1:30 PM)

This news report is made possible by: