Stratford Library November Kid’s Events

November Storytimes

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. offers weekly storytimes for children at 10:30 am. On Mondays, Toddler Time meets for ages 0-2. On Tuesdays, Preschool Storytime meets for ages 3-5. Baby Lapsit meets on Thursdays for babies 0-18 months. Friday Fun offers stories and songs for ages 1-5. Enjoy early literacy activities and meet other families at Library storytimes! (No storytimes on Monday, Nov 11, Thursday, Nov 28, and Friday, Nov 29). Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Book Scientists

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. offers Book Scientist kits for children ages 3-12, with books and activities based on the child’s age. This month’s theme is Outer Space (Nov 15). Return the Library books when they are due and keep everything else! Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Super Mario Bros. Party

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will host a Super Mario Bros. Party on Saturday, November 9 at 2:30 pm for children ages 6-10 in the Children’s program room. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Impressionist Painting

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. for an Impressionist art workshop on Wednesday, November 13 at 4 pm for children ages 8-13. Learn about the Impressionism art movement and create your own painting. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Junior Scientists: Bones

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. offers a Junior Scientists Grab ‘n’ Go kit on the Skeletal System for families with children ages 4-8. Pickups begin on Thursday, November 14. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Kids Lego Robotics Club

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. for a Lego Robotics workshop on Thursday, November 14 at 2:00 pm for children ages 7-12. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Storytime with Little Teeth Dentists

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. offers a storytime with Little Teeth Dentists on Tuesday, November 19 at 10:30 am for ages 3-7. Learn about dental care in a fun storytime. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Fall Art: Collage

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. offers a Fall Art Collage program on Tuesday, November 19 at 4 pm for children ages 7-12. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Ready for Kindergarten Grab ‘n’ Go

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. offers Ready for Kindergarten grab ‘n’ go activity kits for ages 3-5. November kit pickup begins on Wednesday, November 20. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Learn to Crochet

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. offers beginner crochet lessons on Wednesday, November 20 at 6 pm for ages 9 and up. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Mini Foods

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. for Mini Foods on Thursday, November 21 at 4 pm for grades 5-7. Please note some food items may contain allergens. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Treefort Science: Lightboxes

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. offers Treefort Science activities on Friday, November 22 at 3:30 pm for ages 5-7, exploring Lightboxes. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Make Thanksgiving Cards for Seniors

Celebrate the community with a drop-in craft event to make Thanksgiving Cards for seniors on Saturday, November 23 during Library hours. All ages are welcome. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Piano w/ Friends: Chords

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. offers a Piano with Friends: Chords class on Saturday, November 23 at 2:30 pm for ages 7-12. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Nutmeg Book Group

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. offers the Nutmeg Book Group for readers in grades 4-6. November’s book is Chester Keene Cracks the Code by Kekla Magoon. The discussion is on Monday, November 25 at 6 pm. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Science Club: Sink Or Float

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. Science Club for a Sink or Float activity on Tuesday, November 26 at 6 pm for ages 7-12. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Math Grab ‘n’ Go: Addition

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. offers a Math grab’n’go kit on addition for ages 5-8. Pickups begin on Wednesday, November 27. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.