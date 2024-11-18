Opera Program at Stratford Library November 24

The Stratford Library will host a special opera and writing event featuring Italian opera singer and poet Stefano Russo on Sunday, November 24, at 2 p.m. Russo, who previously impressed audiences during “National Poetry Month,” will perform opera selections alongside acclaimed pianist Jacob Wang, while friend Joe Naylor reads and discusses excerpts from Russo’s memoir, The Prisoner. The program is free and open to the public.

Born in Rome, Italy, Stefano Russo is an Italian American artist who moved to the U.S. in 2011. His career began with opera singing but evolved into a passion for writing, particularly poetry. He has published several collections, including Life, a Labyrinth of Thoughts and Beyond the Chains of the Mind, and released his memoir, The Prisoner, in 2024. Autographed copies of The Prisoner will be available for purchase after the performance. For more information, call the library at 203.385.4162 or visit www.stratfordlibrary.org.