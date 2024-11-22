Stratford High School Dedicates English Wing to Beloved Educator Rubye Kinlow McNeil

Stratford, CT — The Stratford Board of Education, in collaboration with Mayor Laura R. Hoydick and the Town of Stratford, proudly announced the dedication of the Rubye Kinlow McNeil English and Literature Wing at Stratford High School.

This momentous event honors the life and legacy of Rubye Kinlow McNeil, an esteemed educator who taught in the Stratford school system for 32 years, leaving a lasting impact on countless students. One of the first Black female teachers in Stratford, Ms. McNeil began her career during the pre-Civil Rights era and served as a trailblazer for diversity and inclusion in education.

Ms. McNeil’s dedication to teaching was matched only by her commitment to inspiring young minds. Known for her creativity, leadership, and humanitarian spirit, she fostered a love for learning that resonated far beyond the classroom. Born in Dumas, Arkansas, she graduated from Agricultural, Mechanical, and Normal College with a degree in English before earning her master’s in education from Southern Connecticut State College.

The newly dedicated wing stands as a testament to her immeasurable contributions to Stratford High School and the community. The Rubye Kinlow McNeil English and Literature Wing features a commemorative plaque inscribed with the following tribute:

“Dedicated to the memory of Rubye Kinlow McNeil, a devoted teacher and mentor to the students of Stratford for 32 years. Her impact was immeasurable and enduring. The contributions she made to our school and town have left an indelible mark on all of us.”

The dedication is part of a broader effort to honor outstanding educators who have shaped the Stratford community. This $126 million Stratford High School project, the largest public school building initiative in Connecticut, underscores the town’s commitment to education and community enrichment.