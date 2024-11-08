Local Bites: Gregory’s Pizza Family Restaurant

This time on Local Bites, I want to spotlight Gregory’s Pizza Family Restaurant. With over 20 years of experience in the kitchen, Greg has quickly made a name for himself in the area, especially for his seasonal Plum Tomato Pies—a true local favorite in August when tomatoes are at their peak. But Gregory’s menu goes far beyond pizza, with a diverse array of thoughtfully crafted dishes, including stuffed breads, calzones, grinders, stromboli, fresh salads, pasta, and more. Each item is made with the same level of dedication and quality as his celebrated pies, ensuring a standout experience no matter what you’re craving.

Today, I want to highlight a few standout dishes that showcase the variety and quality Gregory offers beyond his pizza menu: his Romaine Mix Salad, Pasta Creazione, and classic Spaghetti and Meatballs.

The Romaine Mix Salad features crisp romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, dried cranberries, and gorgonzola cheese, all served with a house Italian vinaigrette that perfectly complements the salad’s fresh, bold flavors. The portion of chicken on this salad is generous, with each piece tender, juicy, and cooked fresh to order. It’s seasoned with Gregory’s own house blend, adding a burst of flavor that ties the dish together.

Next, the Pasta Creazione is a delightful mix of penne pasta, crumbled sausage, chopped sun-dried tomatoes, and cherry peppers, all tossed in a savory pesto sauce. This dish strikes a beautiful balance of flavors: the richness of the sausage and pesto forms a flavorful base, while the sweetness of the sun-dried tomatoes and the bright, slightly spicy notes from the cherry peppers add complexity and excitement with each bite.

Lastly, Gregory’s classic Spaghetti and Meatballs is a comforting staple done right. The meatballs are tender and flavorful, and you can taste the freshness of the ingredients in every bite. This dish is simplicity at its best, made with the same dedication to quality that defines Gregory’s entire menu.

In addition to dining in, Gregory’s also offers catering services, allowing you to bring his most-loved dishes to your next event. The catering menu includes favorites like homemade cavatelli with broccoli, garlic, and olive oil (with options for chicken or sausage), along with Italian classics like Chicken Francese, baked ziti, penne alla vodka, and sausage with peppers. For those looking to share Gregory’s quality and flavor with friends and family, his catering is an ideal choice.