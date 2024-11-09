Trumbull Police Make Arrest in Major Jewelry Store Theft Case

Trumbull Police arrested a local Bridgeport man for his part in a “smash and grab” jewelry heist at the Kay’s store in the Trumbull Mall that occurred in April earlier this year. Javon Thorbourne, age 30, of Hancock Avenue, was identified as one of the three (3) masked thieves who smashed the glass display cases with hammers and stole several thousand dollars’ worth of jewelry, while shoppers were watching nearby. The suspects fled from the mall on foot and escaped in a dark four-door sedan, which was later recovered. Thorbourne who was later identified as one of the suspects, was arrested and charged for his involvement in these crimes.

On April 17th, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Trumbull Police received several calls reporting the theft, and shoppers were alarmed by the loud noise of the shattering glass that was mistakenly thought to be a gunshot. It was later determined that no weapons were involved, and no injuries were reported. Trumbull detectives collected evidence, interviewed numerous witnesses, and investigated this incident where over $85,000 worth of jewelry was reported to have been stolen. Detectives were able to identify and locate the suspect vehicle which led to the identification and involvement of Thorbourne, which led to his arrest. Police are continuing their investigation into identifying the remaining involved suspects.

Thorbourne, who was already incarcerated and being arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court for other crimes, was processed and charged with Larceny in the 1st, degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the 1st degree, Criminal Mischief in the 1st degree, and Breach of Peace. He was held on a $250,000 and arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on Thursday, November 7.

Anyone with further information on this theft are asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department at (203) 261-3665. Tips can also be sent anonymously via Citizen Observer/tip411 text message to the Trumbull Police Department, by texting the keyword TRUMBULLPD and your tip to 847411 or Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Town of Trumbull Police website at https://www.trumbull-ct.gov/225/Submit-Anonymous.