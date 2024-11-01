Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Trumbull

Swatting Incident Reported at St. Joseph High School

ByAlex

Oct 31, 2024

On October 30, 2024, the Police Department responded to a suspected swatting call at St. Joseph High School, where a report claimed a man was seen outside with a gun. As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown, and officers conducted a thorough search of the area and facility.

Following their investigation, police confirmed there was no immediate threat to students or the public, and no individual matching the description was located. The Police Department advises the public to stay informed and avoid the area during such incidents to allow emergency services to complete necessary safety checks.

