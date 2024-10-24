Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 26 in Westport and Trumbull

National Prescription Drug TAKE BACK DAY. Turn in your unused or expired prescription medication for safe disposal.

In 5 minutes, you can save a life! Visit TPAUD, Trumbull’s Prevention Partnership, at Drug Take Back Day on October 26, 2024 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Trumbull EMS for a FREE, 5-minute Narcan training. Receive a FREE Narcan kit and lockbox (while supplies last).

DATE: Saturday, October 26, 2024

TIME: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

LOCATION: Trumbull EMS, 250 Middlebrooks Ave, Trumbull CT.

Drive-Thru available in rear of building

Westport PD Teams with the Drug Enforcement Administration

for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Westport, CT – On Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Westport Police

Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription

Drug Take Back Day at locations across the country. DEA and its partners will collect tablets,

capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded

medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—that too often become a gateway to

addiction.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at close to 5,000

local drop-off locations nationwide.

What: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When: Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Who: Westport Police Department

Where: Westport Center for Senior Activities, 21 Imperial Avenue

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed 9,285 tons of medication

from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough

syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent

leakage.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.