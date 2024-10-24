Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 26 in Westport and Trumbull

ByAlex

Oct 24, 2024

National Prescription Drug TAKE BACK DAY. Turn in your unused or expired prescription medication for safe disposal.

In 5 minutes, you can save a life! Visit TPAUD, Trumbull’s Prevention Partnership, at Drug Take Back Day on October 26, 2024 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Trumbull EMS for a FREE, 5-minute Narcan training. Receive a FREE Narcan kit and lockbox (while supplies last).

DATE: Saturday, October 26, 2024

TIME: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

LOCATION: Trumbull EMS, 250 Middlebrooks Ave, Trumbull CT.

Drive-Thru available in rear of building

Westport PD Teams with the Drug Enforcement Administration

for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Westport, CT – On Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Westport Police
Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription
Drug Take Back Day at locations across the country. DEA and its partners will collect tablets,
capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.
For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded
medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—that too often become a gateway to
addiction.
Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at close to 5,000
local drop-off locations nationwide.

What: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When: Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Who: Westport Police Department

Where: Westport Center for Senior Activities, 21 Imperial Avenue
In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed 9,285 tons of medication
from circulation since its inception.
Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough
syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent
leakage.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.

