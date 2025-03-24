Old Road/Wakeman Lane Bridge Replacement Project

Traffic Detours April 1 through November 30

Westport, CT – Town Engineer Keith Wilberg has announced that the project to replace the Old Road Bridge over Sasco Creek at the Westport/Fairfield Town Line begins soon. The road is Wakeman Lane in Fairfield. The scheduled closing date of the roadway is on or about Tuesday, April 1, and is expected to continue through November 30.

Local traffic will be directed through the designated detour route – Old Road to Bulkley Avenue North to Post Road East to Hulls Highway to Wakeman Lane, or the reverse, as necessary. Proper road signage will be in place prior to the road closure date.

Local residents on Old Road and Grist Mill Lane will have access to their property, but the bridge linking Westport and Fairfield will be closed.

Emergency services in Westport and Fairfield will be notified, as will the Westport Public Schools Bussing Representative.

Motorists are advised to drive with additional caution, allow extra travel time, and obey all detour and safety signals.

Please direct any questions about the project and detour to Town Engineer Keith Wilberg at 203-341-1128.