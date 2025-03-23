Household Hazardous Waste Day and Neonics Insecticides

Westport, CT – In 2018, the State of Connecticut became one of the first states in the nation to restrict the use of insecticides called Neonicotinoids or “Neonics” for short. This class of chemicals has been proven to be especially harmful to the world’s pollinators. All are encouraged to help protect pollinators and products containing Neonics to Hazardous Waste Day.

The Public Works Department encourages residents to take advantage of Household Hazardous Waste Day and safely dispose of any neonicotinoid containing insecticides.

Products that contain one of the following chemicals on the label may be disposed of at the April 5 Hazardous Waste Day Collection:

Imidacloprid

Clothianidin

Thiamethoxam

Acetamiprid

Dinotefuran

Date: Saturday, April 5th, 2025

Where: Greens Farms RR Station Parking Lot #1 on New Creek Road

Time: 9 am – 2 pm

For a complete list of products containing Neonicotinoids please consult the following link:

http://www.xerces.org/pesticides/understanding-neonicotinoids