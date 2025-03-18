Fire Marshal Terry Dunn is urging homeowners to take extra precautions as they begin spring cleaning and home renovations.

“With the change in seasons, we often see an increase in home improvement projects and decluttering efforts,” said Fire Marshal Dunn. “However, improper storage of flammable materials, overloaded electrical outlets, and spontaneous combustion of oily rags can all lead to devastating fires.”

The recent structure fires have been linked to common hazards, including improperly discarded chemicals, electrical malfunctions, and combustible materials being stored too close to heat sources. Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported, but the fires have caused significant property damage.

Fire Prevention Tips

The Westport Fire Department urges residents to follow these safety measures to prevent garage and structure fires:

Store flammable liquids properly: Keep gasoline, paint thinners, and other combustibles in approved containers, away from heat sources.

Keep gasoline, paint thinners, and other combustibles in approved containers, away from heat sources. Dispose of oily rags safely: Never pile up rags used with oil-based stains or paints. Store them in a metal container with a tight-fitting lid or lay them out to dry in a well-ventilated area.

Never pile up rags used with oil-based stains or paints. Store them in a metal container with a tight-fitting lid or lay them out to dry in a well-ventilated area. Check electrical wiring: Avoid using extension cords as permanent wiring and do not overload outlets. Inspect cords for fraying or damage.

Avoid using extension cords as permanent wiring and do not overload outlets. Inspect cords for fraying or damage. Keep combustibles away from heat sources: Do not store cardboard boxes, wood, or paper products near water heaters, furnaces, or other heat-producing appliances.

Do not store cardboard boxes, wood, or paper products near water heaters, furnaces, or other heat-producing appliances. Ensure proper ventilation: When using flammable chemicals or conducting renovation work, maintain good airflow to reduce fire risks.

Additionally, the Connecticut State Fire Marshal recommends the importance of having working smoke detectors and multiple exit plans to enhance home safety. While fire-related fatalities have declined compared to last year, continued vigilance is essential.

Proper Disposal of Hazardous Materials

Proper disposal of hazardous materials is critical in preventing fires. Residents are encouraged to participate in Westport’s Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Day to safely dispose of items such as oil-based paints, solvents, and chemicals. Improper disposal can increase fire hazards and lead to environmental contamination.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day Details:

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Location: Greens Farms Railroad Station, Parking Lot #1, New Creek Road, Westport, CT

This event is free of charge for residents of Westport, Norwalk, New Canaan, Darien, Stamford, and Greenwich. For more details, visit the Westport Household Hazardous Waste Collection page.

“Taking a few simple precautions can go a long way in preventing fires,” Dunn added. “If you have concerns about fire safety in your home, our department is always available to provide guidance.”

For more fire safety information, visit westportct.gov/fire or contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (203) 341-5020.