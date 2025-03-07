Westport Downtown Association & Youth Commission Partner to Launch New Student Discount Program

Westport, CT – The Westport Downtown Association (WDA) and Westport Youth Commission (WYC) have partnered to introduce a new student discount program, offering savings to students and educators at 25 local businesses, including Rhone, Original Pancake House, Vineyard Vines, Pizza Lyfe, Theory, Glowbar, Joe’s Pizza, Basso, The Bridge, and many others. Full details are available at http://www.westportdowntown.com/student-discount-program.

WDA President Maxx Crowley said, “The Downtown Association is excited to launch another program to attract shoppers to Westport and we couldn’t be prouder to partner with the Youth Commission in targeting students and educators with a program that highlights great values from our great merchants.”

WYC member Jake Shufro (SHS ’26) approached the WDA with a novel collaborative solution to revive the discount program and foster sustainability as a Commission project. Shufro said, “I didn’t want past experiences to shut the door as a win-win program like this needs to be in our town. After working with the WDA, I knew they held the key to making this work.”

Kevin Godburn, Director of Youth Services, praised the collaboration saying, “This has been a great opportunity for our student leaders to work with the local business community and encourage peers to shop and socialize in town. With each program, the students learn a lot about what works and what doesn’t. We’re excited about this current version and look forward to its long-term success.”

High school and college students (including community college) can access discounts by presenting a valid student ID or Schoology account. Educators qualify with active credentials. Simply show your ID or credentials at checkout to save.



Brian Spurr, WDA Community Director, said, “The Westport Student Discount Program is designed to welcome students into the heart of downtown while helping them stretch their budgets and to show appreciation for local educators.” Andrew Colabella, RTM District 4 Representative, adds, “ It’s important to revive this program, incentivizing students to work play live in Westport, but also support small local businesses, giving growth to our economy”

About the Westport Youth Commission: The Westport Youth Commission, appointed by the First Selectwoman and staffed by the Department of Human Services, is comprised of 15 Westport high school students and an equal number of Westport adults. Responsible for promoting the positive development of all youth in their families, schools, and community, and among their peers. The Commission assesses the needs and interests of young people in Westport, encouraging programs, and developing resources to respond to these needs. It serves as a catalyst for programs and activities that promote the positive development of youth in their families, schools, community and among their peers.