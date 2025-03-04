2025 WESTPORT HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DAY

Saturday, April 5, 2025 RAIN or SHINE

9am – 2pm

Greens Farms Railroad Station, Parking Lot #1, New Creek Road, Westport CT

(Located between I-95 and Metro-North Railroad tracks)

Westport, CT –The Department of Public Works is holding its annual Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, April 5 from 9 am to 2 pm at Greens Farms Railroad Station, Parking Lot #1, New Creek Road, Westport.

Household Hazardous Waste Day is a NO CHARGE regional program for residents of Westport, Norwalk, New Canaan, Darien, Stamford, and Greenwich to safely dispose of their household hazardous wastes. Products such as cleaners, gasoline and pesticides can pollute the environment and jeopardize public health when they are disposed of improperly.

Residents of participating towns may safely dispose of the following types of hazardous waste: gasoline, kerosene, spray paint, paint strippers, paint thinners, solvents, paints, stains, turpentine, varnishes, wood preservatives, degreasers, fertilizers, fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, pesticides, bleach, charcoal lighter, cleaning chemicals, drain cleaners, mercury thermometers, moth balls, pet flea shampoos, photo chemicals, rug shampoos, spot removers, art supplies & paints.

Before bringing household hazardous material to the collection site:

Make sure items are clearly labeled and NEVER MIX CHEMICALS . Incompatible products may react, ignite, or explode, and mixed waste may become non-recyclable.

Place leaky containers in clear plastic bags.

Tighten lids of all containers and pack items in sturdy cardboard boxes lined with paper.

Put boxes in the trunk or in the back of the vehicle away from passengers.

Keep your windows open and drive directly to the collection site.

Leave pets and children home when bringing hazardous materials for collection.

Residents must remain in their vehicles during collection.

Do not smoke or eat while handling hazardous materials.

REMINDER: Westport residents may recycle antifreeze, motor oil, batteries of any type, light bulbs, and electronics at the Westport Transfer Station, 300 Sherwood Island Connector, Monday-Friday 7:00 am – 2:30 pm, Saturday 7:00 am – 12:00 pm.

The following items are NOT acceptable: AMMUNITION, FLARES, and COMMERCIAL HAZARDOUS WASTE.

If you have any questions, contact the Westport Public Works Department at 203-341-1793.