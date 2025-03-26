2025 Longshore Golf Course Opening

Westport, CT – Parks and Recreation Director Erik Barbieri is pleased to announce that Longshore Golf Course is set to open for the 2025 season this Friday, March 28. “We are very excited to get Longshore open for the 2025 season and want to invite golfers of every level to come and enjoy the beautifully manicured 18 holes that comprise this gem of the Westport parks system. Our Head Golf Professional Jon Janik and our Golf Course Superintendent Sean Charles have been working hard to make sure the pro shop, staff, and course are ready for this new season.”

For golf course information, advanced and same day tee time bookings go to www.longshoregolfcourse.com. Please note the Pro Shop phone number is (203) 221-0900 or (203) 226-9785.

If you are a Westport resident and would like to purchase a golf handpass, or if your golf handpass has expired, you can renew or purchase online at www.westportrecreation.com or in person, Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM at the Parks and Recreation Department, located in Longshore Club Park, 260 Compo Road South.

“We look forward to seeing you at the first tee soon.” added Barbieri.