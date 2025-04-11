Westport

Illegal THC Products Seized in Ongoing Investigation at Westport Smoke Shop

ByAlex

Apr 10, 2025

On March 11, 2025, Westport Police investigators executed a search and seizure warrant at Savvy Smoker on Post Road East as part of an investigation into unlicensed cannabis sales and complaints of sales to minors. The search resulted in the seizure of marijuana and THC products, and a sales associate was arrested.

Despite the initial enforcement action, Westport Police later received information that unlicensed sales were continuing at the same location. On April 8, 2025, members of the Westport Police Detective Bureau, in collaboration with the State of Connecticut Drug Control Division, executed a second search warrant. Officers seized pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, THC flower canisters, resin products, vape cartridges, and edibles.

The investigation remains active, and additional arrests are anticipated.

