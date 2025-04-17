Hamden Man Arrested in Connection with Westport Car Dealership Thefts

Westport, CT – Westport Police have arrested 22-year-old Brandon Sullo of Hamden in connection with a series of thefts involving tires and rims stolen from vehicles at Honda and Toyota of Westport. The incidents occurred between October 7 and November 23, 2024, during the early morning hours. Investigators used surveillance footage, search warrants, and inter-agency information sharing to identify Sullo as a suspect.

Sullo turned himself in to Westport Police on April 14, 2025, and was charged with Larceny 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1st Degree, three counts of Larceny 2nd Degree, and three counts of Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd Degree. He was released after posting a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Stamford Superior Court on May 5, 2025. After his release, Sullo was turned over to Torrington Police on an unrelated warrant. Westport Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.