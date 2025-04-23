The Westport Police Department Teams with the Drug Enforcement Administration for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day



[Westport, CT] – On Saturday, April 26 th , from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Westport Police

Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription

Drug Take Back Day at locations across the country. DEA and its partners will collect tablets,

capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not accept

syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in

their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded

medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—that too often become a gateway to

addiction.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at close to 5,000

local drop-off locations nationwide.

What: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When: Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Westport Center for Senior Activities, 21 Imperial Avenue

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed 19.2 million pounds

(9,600 tons) of medication from circulation since its inception.

Residents are also reminded there is a year-round collection bin located in the lobby of police

headquarters, so drugs can be properly disposed of at any time rather than waiting for designated

collection dates. We also have a supply of medication disposal bags in our lobby, which can be

used for proper disposal of liquid and pill form medications in the regular garbage per the

instructions.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.

